The Patriot may seem invincible in The Boys, but even Vought knows how they can stop him without batting an eyelid.

The Patriot is the satirical version of Superman in The Boys

Join the conversation

This article contains spoilers for Gen V, the new Amazon series based on The Boys. The character played by Antony Starr in The Boys can be unbearable. The Patriot is the American jewel of Vought International in the series of Prime Video and is a twisted and sinister version of the Man of Steel from the DC Universe. The Patriot can fly, is agile in combat, has heat vision, heightened hearing and superhuman strength, among many other qualities. This skill set makes him one of the most powerful characters in The Boyspractically invincible, and he knows that.

The Patriot is Vought’s most dangerous superhero, but even he can be defeated

Because El Patriota is the leader of The Seven, knows that if he wanted to he could completely bring the world to heel, but even Vought has its own defense resources if any superhero considers stepping out of line. In The Boys We had never seen the way in which a Patriot who had lost control could be approached. The appearance of characters like Stormfront or Soldier Boy completely altered The patriot since he felt that at any moment he could be replaced. Little by little, Patriot He tried to recover everything he was losing in just a few days and the situation was beginning to get out of his control.

The arrival of the new Prime Video series, Gen V, which expands the universe of The Boys, could have shown a solution to contain any threat in the form of a superhero. In one of the first episodes, the character Andre Andersonwho has the ability to manipulate magnetism, discovers that there are some forbidden areas in the Godolkin University where strange experiments are being done. Trying to find out what’s really going on, Andre meets some Vought soldiers They just executed a civilian. One of the guards discovers him, but before Andre can defend himself using magnetic powers, Vought’s goon pulls out a surprising weapon.

In order to defend oneself from the powers of Andrethe guard uses a device that emits an ultra-high frequency noise to defend against superheroes. The noise is completely imperceptible to humans, but not to people who have Compound V in their blood, as Andre immediately feels pain from the noise of the device. Shortly after, the guard explains to the character Chance Perdomo that all superheroes have heightened hearing similar to that of dogs, making high-frequency sounds like this an effective incapacitation and torture device for all who are like him.

Although it may seem like a passing moment that only lasts a few minutes on camera, the revelation that each individual subjected to the Compound V have hypersensitive hearing it is important for the future of The Boys, which had never been shown until now. Vought most likely included this aspect in the Composite as a safety measure in case your brand becomes disloyal and potentially dangerous against them. Considering this, the consequences and effects of this device may be even worse in someone like The patriot.

There is no power that can confront the Patriot, but this device is the key to completely controlling it. Additionally, he has an enhanced sense of hearing, being able to hear what is happening in the world from miles away. Vought’s plan to contain the threat of El Patriota pass by using this device shown in Gen V, which could be especially lethal for someone like him.

Gen V is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Join the conversation