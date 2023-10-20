2023 has seen a huge wave of launches of ultraportable console models, and although the offer is quite varied, they are all characterized by offering the same key component inside: the processor. AMD Ryzen 7 7840U (or failing that the Ryzen Z1 Extreme). So, as you will understand, the appearance of a new player in the game makes things much more interesting. And that player is none other than Intel.

The first console with Meteor Lake

From Notebook Italia they have shared a first contact with the hitherto unknown GP080MTLa portable console from the brand Emdoor which has a Windows 11 operating system and an appearance similar to what we are used to seeing lately in this type of ultraportable consoles. However, the main novelty is in the processor that it mounts, since it would be a Intel Meteor-Lake-H con graphics ARC Graphics 5which would mean quite interesting performance that would even surpass current models with an AMD chip.

According to reports, the processor is named as Core Ultra 100Hand offers a TDP that ranges between 20W and 35Wso we would have to see the degree of optimization that could be achieved if so much power was not needed.

Seen and unseen

At the moment not much more is known, since in Notebook Italia has removed the video that they had uploaded to YouTube (possibly at the request of Intel), so we can only keep some screenshots that have been circulating on the internet. The release date of the product remains to be known, but taking into account that Intel will officially launch the processor in November, this Emdoor device may not see the light of day until the first quarter of 2024.

Of course, the publicity that the brand has achieved by being seen with these technical characteristics is priceless, since, if until now we did not know about it, now at least we will have it on the radar.

2024 is getting interesting

With Intel as another player at the table it will make things much more interesting than now. It is true that the performance of AMD processors is fantastic, but having a rival that tightens things up only benefits users, who will be able to opt for much more complete products and, obviously, with prices that rival much more than until now.

It remains to be seen if Meteor-Lake-H manages to offer a powerful proposal, but looking at the time of chip specifications, everything indicates that it will leave more than one with their mouths open.

