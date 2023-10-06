Attention fans of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Reddit post shows how they managed to defeat a strong enemy in a very original way in this well-known Nintendo Switch title. Don’t hesitate to also consult our 100% complete guide to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion a player showed how he managed to defeat a Hinox in a very simple way thanks to a device created expressly to annoy this enemy and built through the use of the Ultramanoone of the new mechanics introduced.

Below JustPuppiesNRainbows has shown it, letting us see that fused a mirror that is capable of reflecting light to a pole, in such a way that the light would be reflected exactly to the enemy’s eye, blinding him and allowing Link to attack without any difficulty. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

What do you think? What do you think about how he managed to defeat the enemy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

