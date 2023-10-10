On Tuesday afternoon, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said that an investigation had been launched into the leak that occurred on Sunday in a gas pipeline that crosses the Baltic Sea connecting Finland and Estonia: according to anonymous sources interviewed by Bloomberg, the hypothesis is that the loss was caused by sabotage. At the moment there is no further information, but according to a source from the Finnish tabloid Iltalehti, also anonymous, the government suspects that the sabotage was carried out by Russia.

Russia had cut off gas supplies to Finland in May 2022, a few days after Finland’s request to join NATO, the military alliance that includes part of Western countries. The Russian government has said on several occasions that it considers the expansion of NATO a threat to its national sovereignty: the sabotage of the gas pipeline could have been an act of retaliation, as was the interruption of gas supplies. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has used them as a weapon to exert pressure and obtain concessions in its favor, for example an easing of sanctions.

The damaged pipeline is called Balticconnector, it is bidirectional and connects Finland and Estonia crossing the Gulf of Finland, in the Baltic Sea. The leak was noticed due to a clear drop in pressure inside the gas pipeline: according to local seismologists there were no seismic activities that could have caused damage to the structure, and the presence of a hole was therefore considered the hypothesis more likely.