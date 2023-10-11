Forget Doctor Doom or Galactus. Knull is the best villain the MCU could have in the future.

Knull has been one of the last Marvel villains

Join the conversation

The Marvel comic series, Death of the Venomverse seems to have responded to an important question that has connection with the King in Black. The answer allows Knull may appear in the MCU. This series is one of the bloodiest published by Marvel in recent years. In it, the powerful Carnage is trying to kill all the symbiotes in the multiverse to appropriate their powers. Everything changes when in his fight he encounters Knull, who was apparently defeated during el evento de King in Black. However, the appearance of Fuck answers a question fans have been asking since he made his debut.

Forget Doctor Doom or Galactus. Knull is the best villain the MCU could have in the future

The comic Death of the Venomverse #5 shows how a group of symbiotes have gathered on Earth-1051, ready to put an end to Carnage’s terror. At that time, a team of Avengers y X-Men they are seeing Carnage fighting Knull. The god of symbiotes, Knull, refers to Carnage as a discard from another reality. Carnage he tells her Fuck that if he can’t destroy it, he doesn’t stand a chance against the King in Black. Although it actually refers to Eddie Brock, Knull thinks Carnage is talking about himbut the crimson symbiote makes it clear to him that he died in his world.

Since it first appeared, Knull proved to be a fearsome force capable of subduing the entire Marvel Universe. Presented as the god of the symbiotes, Knull embarked on a crusade against the gods of the Marvel Universekilling or enslaving them to get what he wanted from all of them. Fuck He took the battle to Earth, where the heroes barely managed to scratch him. When Fuck was finally defeated, Eddie Brock ascended as the new King in Black of Marvel, a title he still holds. Since then, Knull has not been seen again.

Knull’s original appearances They left some outstanding questions that were never answered. The first of them was related to what kind of cosmic being he really was. Knull has already proven to be a villain with an incalculable level of power, capable of killing even a Celestial. Knull referred to himself as the ultimate being that was tied to all realities. Death of the Venomverse just revealed the truth behind Knull and he is just another cosmic entity. Furthermore, it has been discovered that Knull has multiple versions of him spread throughout the multiverse.

While it is true that this may seem to rob Fuck part of the essence that we believed to be true, means that it can appear in the UCM. Sony’s Spider-Man Movies Now Permanently Tied to the UCMincluding Venomwhich means Knull may also appear at some point. Knull’s favorite weaponthe Necroswordalready appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, setting the stage for Knull to appear in the MCU at some point. Maybe Fuck may not be as powerful as previously thought, but instead opens up possibilities for new stories, including the incorporation of the King in Black al UCM.

Death of the Venomverse #5 comic is now available.

Join the conversation