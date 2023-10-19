Insomniac Games comes out to defend its fast travel system and clarifies that it has no trick to users who believe that they had hidden loading times.

The loading times of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were one of the most talked about things in all the analyzes of the new PlayStation 5 game, because of how impressive they are: you open the map, choose where to move and you get there without any loading screen.

None? Many players have spent the last few hours commenting on whether that is true or not, and the theory spread that there was actually a loading time hidden in the moments in which the player must hold down the Triangle button to confirm destination, approximately of seconds.

In case there was any doubt, Mike Fitzgerald, director of technology at Insomniac Games, got into the mud of the Resetera thread to confirm that this is not true: having to hold down the button is not to hide any charging time.

Insomniac prioritized usability, being able to make fast travel totally instantaneous

It’s not that they had to explain themselves to anyone, but Fitzgerald wanted to make the reality clear. And just a month ago he himself suggested that they should eliminate those seconds of waiting and make fast travel even faster, instantaneous: you press where you want to go and you travel.

But they told him that it was more important to have a confirmation window for usability. Having to hold down the button helps the player know exactly what he is doing, and don’t take a quick trip by mistake.

“In the end, usability is much more important than Internet credibility points (even though we love those things),” he said on Resetera.

Perhaps he wanted to avoid another case like the “puddlesgate”, when several users criticized the “downgrade” that the puddles of the first PS4 Spider-Man had suffered, which did not correctly reflect the environment. Something that has completely changed on PS5, where it uses ray tracing at all times, in all graphic modes.