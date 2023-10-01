If you want to find a job in Singapore you may need more than just a good CV, experience, languages ​​and desire. In addition to all those very important credentials, perhaps you should have been born under a lucky star. And no, we are not speaking figuratively. The CNBC network has just published an extensive report in which it explains how divination and feng shui have permeated the business world to such an extent that there are Human Resources offices in which its assessment has a decisive weight in ensuring the smooth running of the business. business. By the way, of course, the augurs are seeing how theirs is becoming more and more profitable.

The CV matters, and it also matters when you were born.

Is this a good candidate? That is more or less the question that some Singaporean businessmen are asking augurs and clairvoyants when evaluating resumes. The merits and credentials of the applicant matter, of course, but also other much more subjective issues, such as the day and time at which they were born. At least that’s what CNBC puts it in a report in which it shows the scope of divination and mystical practices such as feng shui in the country.

It would not be an omnipresent habit extended to all companies, but the American chain presents testimonies and figures that show that it does exist in some companies. That and fortune telling is a pretty lucrative business.

But… What do they use it for? To have more chances of making the right decisions and assessing whether an aspiring employee will end up fitting in with the company. Or at least that is what those who resort to this type of mystical practices consider it to be. “If the feng shui master does not offer a good reading, he may not be taken into account,” admits Benedict, the fictitious name of the former employee of a marketing company in Singapore. He speaks first-hand because his department was precisely the one in charge of finding and hiring personnel.

His personal experience – he shares with CNBC – is that it was the masters of feng shui, an Asian mystical tradition that seeks harmony between individuals and the environment, who were in charge of reducing the initial list of applicants. With what criteria? They look for candidates who “align” with the company. “If they first pass the date of birth to the feng shui master and the reading is unfavorable, the candidate is ruled out even before the interview,” adds Benedict.

And what does the other party say? There is no reason to rely only on anonymous testimonies from former recruiters. Businesses dedicated to the mystical arts openly talk about these types of practices among HR offices. “Companies can send me the candidate’s ‘ba zi’ and ask me if he or she is a suitable person for the position they are hiring for,” explains Mark Tan, director of Way Fengshui Group, a Singapore-based firm that they visit every year. nearly a hundred companies looking for spiritual advice to hire.

“The Human Resources director has to do his job, but we become one of the points to consider when they decide to hire someone, especially for important positions,” adds Tan. On its website, Way Fengshui collects testimonials from clients that show who does much more than advise on personnel. “In investment in private banking, in addition to experience and knowledge, we need luck. Way Fengshui allows me to plan long-term strategies, advice that I have found practical and beneficial,” comments one user.

What do the figures say? That the augurs and businesses that are responsible for giving mystical advice are not doing badly at all in the small island nation. Between 2017 and 2021, the sector grew more than considerably, both in size and turnover. The number of establishments dedicated in one way or another to fortune telling in Singapore increased by 32.6% according to the country’s official statistics. A quick Google search arrives to find articles with lists of “the best places” and fortune tellers to tell your luck in Singapore.

And although it may seem that the number of businesses has increased considerably, the figure falls short when compared to the money that the group moves: their operating income more than doubled, around 70%, reaching tens of millions. of dollars. Nothing surprising if you take into account that in Singapore there are companies that use fortune tellers before deciding on their investments and citizens looking for omens about wealth or love.

And all this in Singapore? That’s how it is. One of the reasons why the phenomenon is so curious is that it occurs in Singapore, a highly urbanized country, with a strong economy, headquarters of important multinationals and with a GDP per capita that, according to Trading Economics, was more than $67,300 at the close. of 2022.

The country also has fair employment guidelines that propose that workers be recruited “based on their merits”, without regard to issues such as age, race, gender, religion or marital status. Interestingly, the small Southeast Asian island nation also just became the freest economy on the planet, dethroning Hong Kong, which had held the title for decades.

Images: Joel Sow (Flickr) and Mike Enerio (Unsplash)

In Xataka: The hunt for the unwary: why healers, magicians and fortune tellers are “scammers” for everyone except justice