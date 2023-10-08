Comparisons between the space odyssey that is Starfield and Star Wars are not few.

Starfield has all kinds of ships that players can create from scratch

Starfield has already been one month since it was launched on the market, giving way to the fact that during these weeks it has been possible to verify first-hand that, indeed, This is one of the best games of the yearbeing that in different statements that have been given by the development team it has been seen that what the players are doing is what was wanted while the game was being produced, as we now know that Starfield is designed to last a long time.

Now, in this case we have to talk about what a user has done, since beyond the case of a 63-year-old player who has pointed out that Starfield is one of the best games of all time, it must be said that part of the success from Starfield comes from the possibility of making a custom spaceshipbeing that we are seeing all kinds of inventions by users, including one that is based on an iconic unmanned ship from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The Star Wars Trade Federation is represented in Starfield thanks to this peculiar spaceship

Under this same premise we can see that a Reddit user known as Avergence has shared his creation on the aforementioned social network, thus being able to recreate the Variable Geometry Self-Propelled Combat Droid, Mark I, in the Betehsda title, as well. known as Vulture starfighter, which is an unmanned ship that the Trade Federation used in the Clone Wars, the war conflict that defined the Star Wars prequel trilogy and which featured an animated series in which this fighter had several appearances. You can take a look at it below:

For the rest, it only remains to point out that if you also want to make your own ships, remember that Starfield is a title that is available on Xbox Series, Xbox Series S and PCin the same way that since its launch we can also access it through Game Pass.

