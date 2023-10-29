A spectacular and very touristy place that appeared in Game of Thrones is fighting not to disappear.

The majestic trees of the Dark Hedges, famous for their appearance in Game of Thrones and Transformers: The Last Knight, face the threat of being cut down due to public safety concerns. The Department of Infrastructure report has revealed that several of these iconic beech trees, which are located in Northern Ireland, have become unstable and pose a potential risk to the public.

Originally, the Dark Hedges were home to around 150 trees that were featured prominently in the Game of Thrones series, serving as the path to King’s Landing. However, due to the popularity of the site, along with damage caused by cars and tourists, the number was reduced to just 86 trees. In a recent study, 11 of these trees were found to be unstable enough to require immediate felling.

Little by little it is disappearing.

The condition of the trees has worsened since their appearance in Game of Thrones. Now, of the 80 trees inspected, 30 are in good condition, while the majority show deterioration and one has died. 11 trees have been recommended for felling, although six of them are under tree protection, requiring council approval to proceed with their removal.

These beech trees, planted in the 18th century, were part of an iconic scene in the HBO series Game of Thrones, where Arya Stark escapes along the path bordered by the Dark Hedges. Despite the safety threat, there are those who advocate for the preservation of these iconic trees and argue that only four or five should be removed.

Dark Hedges in Game of Thrones

Aside from the series and the movie, the Dark Hedges have significant historical and tourist value. Councilors face the difficult task of weighing the conservation of this heritage against the risks to public safety. Rescue efforts could save most of the remaining trees for at least a decade, providing a window of time to ensure both the safety of visitors and the protection of this iconic location.

The final decision will be crucial, as it will affect not only the fate of these historic trees, but also the area’s tourism industry.

Fuente Telegraph.