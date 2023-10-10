If you enjoy stories inspired by real events, An extraordinary family It is the perfect option for you to attend your favorite movie theater.

The plot directed by Matt Smukler, focuses on Bea Johnson, a girl who, from birth to graduation, navigates the adventure of a lifetime with parents with intellectual disabilities. and a complex family that can’t agree on the best way to help Bea grow up, who might seem like she’s the one to take care of her parents.

An emotional true story that touches very sensitive and emotional chords.

An extraordinary family

(Wildflower)

They Matt Smukler.

Con Kiernan Shipka, Charlie Plummer, Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Jean Smart, Jacki Weaver.

United States, 2022.

