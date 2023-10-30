The autumn meteorology is settling in on the Iberian Peninsula, and it does so with nothing less than an explosive cyclogenesis that will send us the fourth storm of the Season: Ciaran.

Ciaran: Ciaran will be the first of a foreseeable succession of storms that will reach the Peninsula during the first days of November. Ciaran will be deeper and more extensive than previous storms this season and is expected to affect much of Europe.

According to experts, Ciaran will be a more “typical” cyclone, without the subtropical characteristics of the previous ones. This means colder and less moisture-laden air and therefore it is to be hoped that it will not be accompanied by severe rains like those we saw a few weeks ago.

On the other hand, it is expected that the depth of Ciaran and the significant drop in pressure associated with this fourth storm of the season will bring with it significant gusts of wind.

Explosive cyclogenesis: The origin of Ciaran is in a cyclogenesis process located in the waters of the North Atlantic. An explosive cyclogenesis is nothing more than the abrupt formation of an area of ​​low pressure, a storm in this case.

The name “explosive” for the storm formation process is usually considered when the drop in atmospheric pressure exceeds certain thresholds over a period of time. These thresholds are defined depending on the latitude at which the change occurs; the higher the latitude, the higher the threshold.

As noted by Meteored, the drop in atmospheric pressure during Ciaran’s cyclogenesis process reached 29 hectopascals (hPa) in 24 hours, when the threshold for its latitude would be between 18 and 20 hPa in 24 hours.

More wind, less rain: It is expected that the rainy episodes, although not as intense as those experienced in recent weeks, will also arrive on Thursday and continue intermittently until Saturday, except on the northern coast of the peninsula, where rainfall will continue, predictably, for some more days.

The wind will therefore be the protagonist during Ciaran’s time in Europe. Tomorrow, Tuesday, before the arrival of Ciaran, AEMET maintains yellow coastal warnings along the entire northern coast and for rain in much of Galicia.

On Wednesday the warning level reaches orange due to coastal risks in the western part of the north coast. The wind is expected to be “strong or very strong”, which implies that the orange wind warning also extends to the coastal strip of the north and northwest of Galicia. Additionally, AEMET also extends the yellow risk due to wind to most of the Cantabrian mountain range.

In Xataka | The collapse of ocean currents is now a real possibility. These are the consequences we can expect

Imagen | ECMWF