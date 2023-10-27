Science and fiction have flirted with the idea of ​​time travel for decades. From Hollywood movies to theories from physicists, the possibility of moving through time has been a matter of fascination.. However, new research suggests that fantasy might be just that: an impossible fantasy.

Based on a recent study published in Optica, an equation has been proposed that could change everything we thought about the movement of waves, especially electromagnetic waves—such as those of light. Now, what does this equation have to do with time travel? All.

If you throw a stone into a calm lake, waves will form and propagate in a circle. If these waves could accelerate and change direction at will, defying natural laws, we would be facing an unprecedented phenomenon in science.

Similarly, The waves in the research have the ability to speed up, but there is a twist: these waves only move towards positive timethe waves cannot undo the path prior to throwing the stone.

There is still one possibility: a form of light that does allow the wave to be interrupted and travel through time.

So, if this theory is correct for all forms of light, the only way to solve the equation suggests that there is a preferred direction of time: forward. The waves are continuous, cannot be interrupted and have a certain direction.

To make it even more visual: Imagine that you try to watch a movie in reverse, but the player only allows you to fast forward. The waves in this study behave in the same way. They only move forward, and there is no going back: you cannot travel to the past.

The study concludes that this asymmetry may be different from the thermodynamic arrow of time, but the implications are clear: time has a direction, and we cannot go against it.

The world of science still has a lot to unravel, but one thing is for sure: it’s a debate that won’t go away anytime soon. Is it possible to find a light or wave that works differently?

Traveling in time may be a distant dream, but understanding the phenomenon is one step closer to reality. The next step? More research and perhaps coming to terms with the idea that the past is a place we can only visit in our memories.