What can you get in 2023 if you have €35,000 to spend on an electric car?

If you follow the EV news, you have already seen the necessary price reductions. Does this mean that there is more choice in the lower price ranges? Well, not directly. This mainly concerns cars that used to cost 45 grand and now cost 42 grand. That’s not much use if you have a budget of 30k or 35k.

Nevertheless, we will look at what you can currently get if you have €35,000 to spend on an electric car. We could also take a budget of €30,000, but then it would be a very short list. That’s why our budget is €35,000. Let’s take a look at what you can get for that amount.

Dacia Spring

€21.750

The cheapest option is and remains of course the Dacia Spring. Although this car has also become a bit more expensive. In the beginning you had a Spring for less than 20 grand, but that has now become almost 22 grand. For that amount you get the slowest car of the moment, with 44 hp. Fortunately, since the beginning of this year there is also a slightly faster version, with 65 hp. Then you give up a 10 km range. It then drops from 230 km to 220 km. With a starting price of €23,400, the 65 hp version is also well within budget. For that amount you also immediately have richer equipment.

Renault Twingo E-Tech

€24.190

Previously you could choose between the Renault Twingo and the technically identical Smart Forfour, but you no longer have to worry about that. Only the Twingo remains. This model is also getting older, but it is the second cheapest EV you can get. The Twingo is a bit less basic than the Dacia and you have 82 hp. The range of 190 km is nothing to write home about, but as a shopping car you can live with it.

Smart EQ Fortwo

€24.885

If you want a new Smart EQ Fortwo you have to be quick, because this model is on its last legs. This is also your last chance to buy a Smart that costs less than €35,000. That doesn’t mean it’s a bargain. In fact, you get a Twingo with two seats and two doors less, for more money. And then you also have a smaller range (135 km). In that respect, we are not going to miss the Smart Fortwo. Okay, maybe a little bit. It remains a neat little cart.

Fiat 500e

€29.990

The Fiat 500 has always relied on its irresistible charm, not on its price. €30,000 is a lot of money for an A-segment car. For an EV it is relatively cheap. You just shouldn’t expect much from the range: just like with the Twingo, you only have a range of 190 km. Unless you choose the version with the larger 42 kWh battery. With a price tag of €34,490, it is also just within budget. In that case you have a decent range of 331 km.

Dolphin WORLD

€29.990

You can buy a Fiat 500e for €29,990, but you can also get a BYD Dolphin for exactly the same amount. It may be less charming, but you do get a lot more car for your money. Instead of an A-segment city car, you get a five-door B-segment car. The BYD also has considerably more range, namely 340 km. You get 95 hp as standard (just like in the Fiat), but for €32,990 you have the Boost with 117 hp. In that case you give up 30 km of range.

JAC E-S2

€30.650

A JAC, what the hell is that? Names such as BYD, Nio and Which doesn’t help: their first model in the Netherlands was first called iEV7s and now E-S2. In any case, it is a fairly affordable model: for €30,650 you can get an electric crossover of the Opel Mokka size. You have a range of 240 km and 116 electric horsepower. Although the model is new to us, this JAC is secretly quite old: the petrol version has been for sale in China since 2015.

MG 4

€32.385

We will remain in the Chinese atmosphere for a while, with the MG 4. In terms of pure value for money, this remains one of the best offers. You have a C-segment car that is cheaper than most (electric) B-segment cars. With the entry-level version you also immediately have an acceptable range of 350 km and you can fast charge with 88 kW. With 170 hp and 250 Nm of torque, the MG 4 is also the fastest car on this list.

Renault Zoe

€34.895

The only brand that offers two electric cars under €35,000 is… Renault. They still have the Zoe. You just got one for 35 grand, but there is little budget left for options. Although the Zoe has been around for a while, this car is not behind in terms of range: a range of 395 km is not bad at all in this segment. In terms of fast charging, the Zoe falls through the ice a bit, with 50 kW.

Opel Corsa Electric

€34.999

The Opel Corsa Electric (formerly Corsa-e) is a fraction cheaper than its Peugeot brother and therefore falls just within the budget of €35,000. However, you’re only left with $1, so you’ll have to settle for the standard equipment or go over budget. The WLTP range is 354 km, but in practice this can be quite disappointing with this powertrain. Fortunately, you can fast charge with 100 kW. The Corsa Electric has recently had a facelift, so in terms of design the car is completely fresh and fruity again.

This article An electric car for less than €35k: these are your options first appeared on Ruetir.