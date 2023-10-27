The Middle Lands of Elden Ring are very large and hide many secrets. It takes many hours, patience and skill to obtain all the objects and reveal all the mysteries. Although it was released more than a year ago, many players continue to explore in search of surprises.

User u/Expert_Perception_72 on Reddit is one of those explorers who still roams the Middle Lands in search of new objects. His most recent story has given a lot to talk about: he has found a sword that he thought was strange after 800 hours of playing. However, she’s not so rare to deserve that many hours… she’s just had a lot of bad luck.

“More than 800 hours since its launch, first time I see this weapon,” the publication titles. The sword in question is called Grossmesser, a scimitar or curved sword that can only be obtained by killing enemies in the Tombsward Catacombs (location in the link), catacombs located south of Limgrave or Necrolimbo.





Image by u/Expert_Perception_72

Some players comment that they have never heard of it, while others point out that it is not that strange. And they are right! While aesthetically she’s cool, her starting stats aren’t anything to write home about…although she does seem to scale very well. So why has it taken so long to find her?

“I swear, since DS3 (Dark Souls 3) the drop rate is ridiculous.” Drop Rate is the rate at which objects fall or the probability that an object will touch you. This has almost reopened the debate (in comments) about whether the drop probability of many objects in games FromSoftware is too low… to the point that a sword considered normal has taken so long to fall to this player.

