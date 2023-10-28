Despite being one of the most difficult bosses in the game, Radagon has fallen in less than a minute due to this player’s vomit.

Radagon is one of the trickiest bosses in Elden Ring.

One of the highest-rated games of its year was Elden Ring. The FromSoftware title managed to make millions of people fall in love with it thanks to its game style, difficulty, setting, playability and character design. Come on, it had absolutely everything to succeed and that’s how it happened, in fact, it even became the Game of the Year, a delivery completely praised by critics and users.

Something that characterizes this game is its high difficulty and almost impossible bosses. However, over time, players have managed to make this difficulty gap a little smaller, to the point of kill Radagon solely using a vomit attack. The character builds have become really powerful and sometimes, there are players who do not have any type of difficulty once they have their character completely ready for combat.

This is how well a vomit attack works against Radagon

The person responsible for showing this curious way of finishing off a boss has been Reddit user name1227returns. In the forum he has shown a video that shows how easy it has been for him to defeat Radagon with this simple, but powerful technique. If you want to see what it was like, just below these lines we leave you the video in question so you can appreciate the curious ability of this player’s character.

Radagon learns what vomit feels like

As you can see just above, Radagon dies easily from this hot attack. As expected, there has been no shortage of comments related to this battle in the forum and of course, the occasional joke regarding vomiting has also been present. Besides that, The post has almost 1,000 votes at the time of writing thisso it has not gone unnoticed by the rest of Reddit users either.

Elden Ring was crowned Game of the Year during its release and the number of users who enjoy the game has not stopped growing. As expected, Their community is also really broad and they do not stop offering details so that the rest of the world can enjoy them. Whether it’s offering new ways to play and defeat bosses, or making an impressive cosplay of one of the enemies you can encounter in the Between Lands.

