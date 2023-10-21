The Elden Ring bosses are really powerful, however, there are some that may have a little slip.

Even Malenia is disappointed with the poor performance of this boss.

One of the main characteristics of Dark Souls or games that have its style, like this Elden Ring, is that the combat is arduous, heavy and very complicated. All players expect epic battles against bosses or different enemies that are spread throughout the map.Well, on this occasion something completely different from that has happened. Who would have thought you could kill one of the boses without moving? If possible.

It turns out that a player has been AFK for an hour, that is, they have left the game on and gone to do other things without touching the keyboard, controller or whatever they play with. And as you are reading… It seems that this has been enough to defeat the Night Cavalry. Something unthinkable when you enter the Between Lands and all you do is see the “YOU ARE DEAD” message over and over again.

Elden Ring allows you to defeat one of its bosses without having to move

This story has been told by Reddit user Luyoka. In his post he claims to have defeated this boss without moving at all, what’s more, When he returned to the game after an hour, what he found was that he had defeated the boss without even being present. Something really curious, especially in Elden Ring, since as we say, soulslikes are not exactly kind to the player when engaging in combat.

What the hell happened here? I was idle near the grace for 1h and came back to this.

As you have seen, the post has caused a stir among the Elden Ring community. In fact, it has more than 4,500 positive votes and, logically, it is full of comments. Some give a more than plausible explanation for this, stating that the knight may have fallen off a cliff while he was in the area near the boss. Others also refer to the fact that he died of old age from waiting, just as happens in Metal Gear.

The comments and opinions are very varied, what they do agree on is that most people have had to face the Cavalry many times to be able to obtain the object, however, He has obtained it without any problem. What’s more, without losing a single point of healthsomething quite impressive if we were talking about a real fight, but remember that he managed to kill him while completely absent.

