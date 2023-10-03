Even if the matter is not yet official, there now seems to be little doubt left as to the fact that the end of the 2023 season will also mark the end of a historic relationship for MotoGP, the one between Marc Marquez and Honda, which has yielded six titles world champions in seven years between 2013 and 2019.

After third place in Japan, the eight-time world champion still left a window open, but it was the words of Gigi Dall’Igna, general director of Ducati Corse, that gave the feeling that his move to the Desmosedici GP of Gresini Racing in 2024 is practically done.

“He decided to leave a Honda to get on an unofficial Ducati, this shows how much he wants our bike”, said the engineer from Veneto in reference to the fact that in the Faenza team he would have a GP23 at his disposal, therefore not the factory bike that they will have the two official riders at their disposal, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, as well as the two from Pramac Racing, Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli.

When he realized that he had probably said too much, Dall’Igna tried to backtrack, talking about something that still needs to be decided, concretized and made official, but the feeling is that now it’s really a matter of days before everything goes black on white. Also because, as we told you a few days ago, Honda has no intention of hindering the eventual farewell of a rider who has given it so much over the last decade.

And a champion like #93 would once again become one of the clear candidates for the title with a Ducati, the reference bike on the grid. Because if it is true that he would not have an official package at his disposal, it is also true that in the last two years there are those who have demonstrated that the “old” Borgo Panigale bike is enough to fight for the top: a clear example is Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi, who to date have totaled 7 successes in less than two years.

For some time now we have been saying that MotoGP needs to bring back to the top two champions of the caliber of Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, who unfortunately were lost in the crisis of the Japanese brands. But are we sure that bringing back the Cervera rider on a red bike will be good for MotoGP?

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati already has the best bike and is often monopolizing the top three positions with Bagnaia, Martin and Bezzecchi in the second part of the season. It is clear that the arrival of a legend like Marquez would only increase the fire potential of the Borgo Panigale army, which next year hopes to also be able to count on a reinvigorated Bastianini and also on a Morbidelli who wants to redeem the dark years in Yamaha to try to get back what was vice-world champion in 2020.

The real risk, therefore, is that the premier class could really be transformed into a real Ducati single-brand store, with the others just acting as spectators. The question therefore arises whether it would not have been better to go along with Marc’s first exit scenario from Honda, the one which would have led him to join KTM, which instead was immediately opposed by the organizers of the World Championship.

When this scenario took shape before the summer, there was a fear that it could sink Honda more than it was already doing and perhaps Dorna also feared a possible disengagement from the Japanese manufacturer, probably the one with the longest history in the World Championship. For this reason he did not want to grant the two extra bikes that the Austrian group was asking for, precisely with the intention of stealing Marc from his Japanese rivals and placing the rising star Pedro Acosta alongside him.

While this possibility faded away, the relationship between the Spanish rider and Honda ended up deteriorating more and more and this possibility began to open up for him to get on a winning bike, moreover without the responsibility of having to lead the development and going to join his brother Alex in a team that he will surely have spoken highly of to him. Therefore, thinking only of the good of Marc Marquez, without the pressure of a brand to bring to the top.

Among other things, if Cal Crutchlow were to be right, who over the weekend said he was convinced that with Marc on a Desmosedici GP the others could also stay at home, there would also be the risk of “demolishing” the new generation of MotoGP riders , just at the moment in which they are starting to gain popularity and when the “mourning” for Valentino Rossi’s farewell seems to have finally been absorbed.

It’s clear that with hindsight it’s easy to say, but it probably would have had much more appeal to see Marquez on a KTM, a bike on the rise, with the task of going to challenge the Ducati army rather than seeing him pass in turn. to defend the Red fort. For now it’s just conjecture, but time will give us the answers, even the definitive ones on where Marc will race next year…

Read also:

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images