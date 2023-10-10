An American application has disclosed the names of brands that provide discounts in exchange for positive reviews

In the digital age, online reviews have become the beacon that guides consumers when choosing restaurants, bars and shops. However, the landscape of review platforms is not without its blemishes. Accusations of poor credibility and score manipulation are commonplace, casting a shadow over the integrity of the reviews themselves. In response to this challenge, Yelp, one of the most popular review platforms in the United States, took a decisive and controversial position: created the “wall of shame” of American restaurants.



Yelp’s “wall of shame” is a section called “Previous compensated and suspicious review activity alerts.” This section, with an austere and intimidating tone, lists dozens and dozens of commercial establishments, from bars to restaurants to shops of all kinds, who have been caught red-handed for offering discounts or free meals in exchange for positive reviews. Each advert is accompanied by a link that leads to evidence or clues to such infringements.

The evidence is nothing short of astonishing. A journey into the “wall of shame” is like entering the gray area of ​​the world of catering and commerce, where the line between authenticity and the manipulation of opinions becomes thin. Cali Kid Burgers’n’Shakes in Livermore, California was caught in the grip of controversy when it offered a tempting 25% discount in exchange for five-star reviews. Taste of Hong Kong in San Diego, on the other hand, took an even more brazen tactic, placing signs on tables asking customers to leave positive Yelp reviews in exchange for a free taste of their most popular dishes, like the Pork Honey BBQ or Crispy Pork Belly.

READ ALSO: Customer leaves negative review: the response no one expected

It didn’t end there: Highlands Noodles in Milpitas, also in California, attempted to rectify unsatisfactory reviews by sending invitations to return with a 50% discount, up to a maximum of $100. These are just a few examples of the ingenuity behind these attempts at review manipulation.

The central question is whether these tactics are morally and legally acceptable. Transparency is key in this debate. While Yelp has put the spotlight on bad behavior, giving publicity to “walls of shame,” some companies may see these practices as a whistleblowing move and a threat to their reputation.

On the other hand, Yelp says its goal is to promote authentic and honest reviews. If a restaurant or store cannot attract positive reviews without resorting to discounts or incentives, this raises questions about the quality of their services or products.

READ ALSO: Online reviews: for 63% of Italians they are more reliable than an expert

Subscribe to the newsletter