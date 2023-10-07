The other day walking through the capital with my partner I noticed the amount of graffiti that ruins the beauty of the city and its architecture. We both agreed on something: if you are going to do graffiti, do it with an artistic sense, with a purpose that goes beyond dirtying a wall with a nickname or a random word. Be smarter and surprise the passerby with something that captivates them.

Graffiti, a form of street activism, has always ceased to be activism and has become a blank canvas for young people. without any purpose. The debate has always been the same: vandalism or artistic expression. And, just as I asked myself the other day, there is another peculiar point about this way of communicating that should be noted: the spelling of the graffiti is despicable.

Luckily, I’m not the only one who thinks this way. In fact, everything changed a few years ago when a group of “unsung heroes” surprised the world with an original and just proposal in the world of graffiti.

In the middle of the night, several men began wandering the streets of Quito, Ecuador, armed with aerosol cans. They were not activists or revolutionaries, but grammatical pedants with a mission: correct the spelling of the city’s graffiti. Edited with orange, red or similar spray, dozens of graffiti began to appear on social networks to which accents, commas and question marks had been added.

Who really are these people? They called themselves Ortographic Action Quito and defined themselves as “anonymous heroes fighting spelling vandalism.” Although their identities are unknown, they are a selfless group that offers spelling and grammar lessons on the walls of more and more cities around the world. Fed up with the spelling errors they found in the graffiti on the streets, they armed themselves with courage and red spray to carry out their feat.

Its ideal is clear: spelling mistakes devalue the message and even make it ugly. “We consider that, through this noble task, we provide a social service aimed at promoting the correct use of language and, in this way, rid society of confusionfrustration, anguish and misunderstandings caused by poorly written vandalism,” they explained on their Facebook profile.

Over time, the Ecuadorian spelling guerrilla spread to other Spanish-speaking countries. And, in fact, they ended up inspiring what is today known as “Madrid Spelling Action”, another group dedicated to correcting misspelled sentences in public places in the capital.

Although they have not wanted to identify themselves either (it is normal, municipal law prohibits use paintings on public walls that are not permitted) the Madrid group said in a BBC report that it is made up of an undetermined number of people, and that to participate it is enough to have a keen sense of spelling: “We want to demonstrate that “We spellers are a minority, but an active one. We like people to communicate well, and we are willing to help with anything: markers, sprays, chisels, and slaps, if necessary.”

The citizen response was as expected: on social networks these groups were Praised as “Avengers” and “heroes.” Some users believe that both because of the name and the style, this group was inspired by Acción Poética, another group of graffiti artists who became especially known through social networks due to their witty phrases and messages.

Even experts applaud the initiative. The doctor in Linguistics Silvia Ramírez Gelbes, told in this Infobae article why she views the work of Acción Ortografía very favorably: “It is an original and interesting proposal. When you see a word misspelled so many times (and more on the street) “It makes you wonder. If the activity is intended to open a discussion about spelling and not to make fun of bad spellers, it can be very valuable.”

According to her, “two widespread theories must be disproved. On the one hand, that spelling mistakes are exclusive of lack of education. And on the other hand, only those who don’t read have spelling problems.” According to Ramírez, technology did not negatively affect writing, but rather the problem became more evident: “Now we write much more than before. In another time, to communicate with a friend, we spoke on the phone and the spelling “wasn’t visible.” Today we send messages on WhatsApp.” Perhaps this is the beginning of a phenomenon that will reach other European cities.

Images: Quito Spelling Action / Madrid Spelling Action

