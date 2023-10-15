We continue to receive interesting tricks from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in this case related to the rails in the title.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Surely many of you have seen that In the game they give us mine carts to cross these rails. However, there is a more homemade option to cross them.

In the post below, the user shows a creation with two wheels glued together next to two stakes, one on each side. When we put it on the rails, we can see that it acts as a mine cart.

Why use minecrats?

What do you think? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments.

