Hajime Isayama could have an ace up his sleeve. Discover the clues about a possible continuation of Attack on Titan

Uncertainty reigns in the Attack on Titan community. We are all eager for the outcome of the animated series scheduled for November, but unexpected news has given a twist to our expectations. Could Hajime Isayama, the creator of this global phenomenon, be planning to expand his universe even further?

The signal that has triggered the fan frenzy is in the upcoming release of the Attack on Titan New Complete Illustrations Artbook, scheduled for April. What it’s so special? Nothing more and nothing less than 18 pages of new material titled “Volume 35”, which could indicate a possible continuation of the manga.

New directions and old theories

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, the content of these pages remains a mystery. Isayama has let his interest in continuing to explore the world he has created fall into the past. In fact, the enigmatic Levi Ackerman has been one of the characters about whom the mangaka has speculated, raising the possibility of devoting more narrative time to him.

Another scenario that fans have speculated is the creation of a sequel series that follows the events after the main story. We also cannot rule out the possibility that it is an “alternative ending.” Let us remember that the outcome of the manga generated divided opinions, and Isayama himself admitted not having foreseen such a reaction.

The legacy of Attack on Titan in anime

Beyond these speculations, the cultural impact of Attack on Titan is indisputable. Since its appearance, the mature and brutal tone of the series attracted a new audience to anime, particularly shonen-type stories. Some even claim that this title has been the catalyst for the recent “anime explosion.”

The date marked in red on our calendars It’s November 4, when the final episode of the anime will be released. However, the new “Volume 35” could ensure that the legacy of Attack on Titan lives on in our minds and hearts long after the final credits have rolled.

Your position in the world

The influence of Attack on Titan on popular culture goes beyond its narrative borders. The series has been the subject of academic analysis and debate, fueling discussions about human nature, good and evil, and morality in times of crisis. These universal themes have helped Attack on Titan reach a mass audience that transcends typical anime and manga fan demographics.

Another layer of its legacy lies in how the series has affected the shonen genre.. It has often been debated whether Attack on Titan fits strictly into this category or whether its mature content and dark tones elevate it to a more hybrid categorization. What is undeniable is that it has opened doors for works that challenge genre stereotypes, offering a complexity and depth that was previously considered more appropriate for the seinen genre.

We cannot ignore video game adaptations and their merchandising, which have managed to capture the essence of the work and offer new ways of interaction for fans. From collectible figures to video games, the Attack on Titan universe continues to expand in unexpected ways.

The final word has not yet been said

In short, the only thing clear is that Isayama still has something more to say. The 18 new pages could be just the beginning of more adventures or perhaps the opportunity to rewrite a controversial ending. Either way, the possibilities are as endless as fans’ enthusiasm to discover what comes next in this exciting saga.