What happens when you mix Kill Bill with Game of Thrones? Cinema is about to discover it with the union of Tim Miller and Joe Abercrombie

So you’re there, on the edge of the couch, thinking about the next big adaptation of a novel series that’s going to blow up the box office. But here’s something new for you: the original author is up to his eyeballs in the film. That’s how it is! Joe Abercrombie not only created the First Law novel series, but he is also writing the screenplay for Best Served Cold. Who better than the creator to give life to his world?

The most amazing thing is that Tim Miller, yes, the director of the first Deadpool installment or the Terminator installment subtitled Dark Fate, is at the helm of this titanic project. Originally, the idea was to adapt the entire First Law trilogy into three consecutive films. But Miller and Abercrombie had another ace up their sleeve: They decided to start Best Served Cold to attract a broader audience. Come on, they are saving the jewelry for later.

The essence of Abercrombie in every frame

There you have it, from Miller’s own mouth. If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Uma Thurman wielded a Valyrian sword, here’s your answer. According to Miller, Abercrombie gives his work a “grimdark” style that combines a dark sense of humor and a spark of humanity, setting it apart from anything else you’ve seen before. So it would have a style more linked to the new wave of more current fantasy and science fiction authors.

We know that Rebecca Ferguson, who left us speechless in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, will be the star of the film. That is, if you have seen this Swede in action in the series Dune or in the acclaimed Apple TV + series Silo, you already know that she is going to give a great role full of action and a good emotional charge that could be the perfect combo for a good main character.

Hollywood gets its act together

It is more than possible that we are facing the birth of a new saga in theaters. The novel series already has 10 published volumes. And not only that, but Hollywood is starting to realize that no one better than the original creator to have the last word on an adaptation. Look at One Piece, where Eiichiro Oda was deep into it, or Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which he smashed at the box office with Shigeru Miyamoto on board.

So here we are, waiting for more details and a release date for Best Served Cold. But one thing is certain: with two giants like Miller and Abercrombie behind the project, something big is brewing.

The two minds behind the entire project, Miller and Abercrombie

Tim Miller is a force to be reckoned with in film directing, making a name for himself with his debut in Deadpool, the film that broke ground in the superhero genre. He has demonstrated his versatility with works such as Terminator: Dark Fate and the long-awaited adaptation of the Borderlands video game about which little is still known, showing that he is a true chameleon behind the camera.

Joe Abercrombie is the brain behind the acclaimed series of novels The First Law, which has given a new look to the dark fantasy or “grimdark” genre. With a style that mixes rawness, black humor and emotional depth, Abercrombie has expanded his literary universe with works such as Best Served Cold and The Heroes, becoming a benchmark in contemporary fantasy literature.