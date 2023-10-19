We bring peculiar news for fans of the Pokémon TCG. These relate to a new police case involving this franchise.

JCC Pokémon

In this case, the information corresponds to a new controversy about the Collectible Card Game. Specifically, an attempted robbery at GameStop has ended with the death of an alleged Pokémon card thief.

The unidentified man tried to take 5 boxes of Pokémon cards. When he was discovered, a GameStop employee pulled out a gun and shot the man as he fled. The thief made it outside but collapsed shortly after. Police took him to the hospital, where he died three hours later.

The attempted robbery took place in Florida, a state of “Stand Your Ground” which allows the use of deadly force when someone feels threatened. The alleged robber did not display weapons or threaten the employee, which may not apply the “Stand Your Ground” law in this case. The GameStop employee has been charged with manslaughter and is being held on $25,000 bail in the Broward County Jail.

We will be attentive if more details are offered in this regard.

What do you think of this news, Pokémon fans? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.