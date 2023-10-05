Cyberpunk 2077 could receive an Ultimate Edition in a few months. This edition has been classified by the PEGI organization and fans hope that it ends up being fulfilled.

Cyberpunk 2077 has put an end to its content. He release of update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion marks the end of a path of redemption that has taken almost three years for CD Projekt Red.

However, the Polish company could try one last business move for Cyberpunk 2077 bringing together all the content in a final edition. This has already been talked about at the time, but now the rumors have exploded.

And, as Reddit users have reported, The PEGI rating body has rated Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition… Nothing else is known about it, but these leaks usually don’t fail too much.

Far and reddit

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with physical edition?

And in recent months, games have been leaked in this way: due to game classification organizations by age. In the vast majority of cases, the announcement of that leaked game has occurred months later.

With this We do not want to say that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is confirmed, much less, but we will be very attentive to everything that has to do with this supposed leak. Would you like to see a definitive edition with the entire game brought together?

We remember that Phantom Liberty has not received a physical releasesomething that could make many players go to the stores to claim the expansion with this Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

The date shown in PEGI looks more like a placeholder (indicative date that is established as approximate), since December 31, 2023 does not necessarily sound credible. As we say, we will have to be attentive to possible developments.

What would you think of this decision by CD Projekt Red? On the other hand, the future already seems decided. CD Projekt is already thinking about Cyberpunk 2 and confirms that Phantom Liberty and version 2.0 have been the last major updates