You already know that artificial intelligence (AI from now on) is increasingly present in more sectors and businesses, but surely it had never occurred to you that it could also dabble in the world of cooking and also come out successful from the matter. That is exactly what is happening in a Mexican restaurant, where they have used her to create her new taco and, lo and behold, she has turned out so delicious that it is already a success among the regulars at the establishment.

AI, the push that many of you need

It may seem incredible, but even in the food industry, AI has room to work to revolutionize everything. We’ve been hearing about their capabilities in numerous sectors for quite some time, but until now, it seems that these special abilities were more focused on areas related to technology, medicine, and other related areas.

However, recently we echoed here the initiative of Coca Colawhich had decided to launch a new version of its drink made, in terms of flavor, by an AI. Shake Shacka famous American hamburger chain, also used artificial intelligence to create recipes for two new desserts that influenced its menu just a few months ago.

Now it is a Mexican restaurant that does the same with its taco, thereby demonstrating that this advance can also be a very useful and powerful solution in the kitchen sector. This is stated by Clay Dover, executive director of Velvet Tacowho points out that “AI is an unbiased tool that can accelerate the R&D process”, thus helping to give a boost to creative processes and save time thereby.

The GPTaco Chat is delicious

The head chef at Velvet Taco was the one who came up with the idea of ​​using AI, Dove told Insider, after discovering the possibilities of Chat GPT. Giving him a list of all the food they handle in the restaurant, he asked him to create a new recipe for Mexican taco. The result took into account what would be most attractive to the restaurant’s customer base – based on what sells the most – and, from there, the chefs modified small aspects (the human hand that is never missing) until they found which they have baptized as Chat GPTaco.

The meat taco, which includes, among other ingredients, red chile aioli, chimichurri, grilled onion, fresh cheese and jalapeño, has become the best-selling of 2023 and the restaurant’s best-rated, which is said to be soon.

Dover acknowledges that they did a lot of promoting the thing (which had to help make it so popular in the beginning), but that after that, it has received a score of 4.6 out of 5 in terms of satisfactionflavor, texture and the possibility of ordering it again, so it can be considered a success that will continue, by the way, on the menu.

Velvet Taco is already thinking about its next tacos, in which it will also use AI to generate vegetarian recipes and others based on high protein content, for example.

It looks like Chef AI is here to stay.