Artificial intelligence generates controversy in cinema and video games, but it has also reached the world of advertising. Not only create photos or texts: also 3D models that can be used in a videoto make television advertisements.

Ito En is a Japanese beverage brand that has sparked a debate in Japan this summer with its popular television advertisement for a green tea soft drink, which you can see above. An advertisement whose protagonist has been created by artificial intelligence.

We can see a middle-aged woman with gray hair, who drinks the green tea drink, and “rejuvenates”, turning into a young girl. The television commercial highlights the rejuvenating and antioxidant properties of green tea

The advantages of a model that does not exist

It looks like a normal advertisement. But if you look closely, the model has something “strange”. It does not exist, it has been generated in 3D.

Virtual models are not something new in advertising. They have been used for years, although most are limited to photos and poses, as you can see here:

The interesting thing about this video is that The model we see has been generated by an AI. Or at least that’s what Ito En’s press release states, although it doesn’t explain what AI it used, or how it did it. We sense that artificial intelligence has designed the 3D model, and then experts in graphic design and animation have used it to create the ad.

This AI has also designed the logo for the green tea drink. Here you can see some of their proposed ideas:

PR TImes

There is not much left for an AI to take care of not only the advertisements, but also the entire marketing of a product.

The use of people who do not exist always generates controversy. For the company, it’s all advantages: she doesn’t earn a salary, she doesn’t cause scandals even if she’s famous, and she can work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without complaining.

But it also has a negative advertising effect. On Japanese social networks, many people claim that, when they find out that a person who appears in an advertisement does not exist, They lose interest in the product, because advertising generates “a feeling of emptiness”.

Without a doubt, AI is going to be more and more present in advertising, so advertisers are going to have to study very well how they use it. Using it massively, without further ado, can turn against you.