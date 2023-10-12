In Slovakia an agreement was reached for the formation of the new government: the elections of last September 30 were won by the populist party of socialist inspiration Smer, led by the pro-Russian Robert Fico, but without sufficient numbers to govern autonomously (it had taken 23.4 percent of the votes). As expected, Fico found an agreement with HLAS, a kind of more moderate version of Smer founded by former prime minister Peter Pellegrini, the third most voted party with 15 percent of the vote. The agreement also includes the conservative and populist Slovak National Party (SNS), which obtained 5.7 percent of the votes. Together, the three parties control 79 seats in Slovakia’s 150-seat unicameral parliament.

The elections in Slovakia had been observed with great attention in Europe due to the positions of Fico, a very controversial politician who was considered the favorite from the beginning: Fico had already been prime minister between 2006 and 2010 and between 2012 and 2018 , and since then he has significantly tightened his racist and sexist rhetoric and has instead softened his positions on Russia, claiming during the election campaign that he did not want to send “even a single munition” to help Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion.

His appointment as prime minister is seen with a certain fear by the institutions of the European Union and by the European countries most committed to supporting Ukraine: so far the only country in the Union explicitly hostile to supporting it with weapons, subsidies and political legitimation was was Hungary, led by semi-authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.