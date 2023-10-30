22-year-old Daniel Halemba, a member of the local Bavarian parliament from the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, has been arrested in Germany on charges of inciting hatred and using Nazi symbols. Halemba was wanted and was found and arrested on Monday near Stuttgart. He had become a parliamentarian after the October 8 elections and was due to participate in the first meeting of the new parliament on Monday.

Under German law it is illegal to display symbols of organizations declared unconstitutional, including the Nazi Party. In addition to Halemba, four other people were arrested, all members of the Burschenschaft Teutonia Prag zu Würzburg, a right-wing student organization. The police also searched the organisation’s headquarters. Halemba’s lawyer denied the charges and the chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian parliament called the arrest an attack on democracy.

– Read also: The success of the far right in Bavaria and Hesse