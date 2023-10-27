Microids and Pendulo Studios reveal the new Spanish trailer for Tintin Reporter: Los Cigarros del Faraón, an adventure that arrives in a few days on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

There are just a few days left until the launch of the new Tintin video game, which takes us on an epic adventure to find the tomb of Pharaoh Kih-Oskh, through Egypt, India and Arabia. Yes, very soon we will be able to enjoy Tintin Reporter: The Pharaoh’s Cigars.

It is a development by the Spanish studio Pendulo Studios, which will be distributed worldwide by Microids. The physical editions are borne by Meridiem Games, as tradition dictates.

Tintin and his dog Snowy prepare for their most dangerous adventure, in what will be a high-quality action and adventure title. If you grew up reading the comics of the most famous reporter, you are surely eager to sink your teeth into him.

The good news is that Tintin Reporter: The Pharaoh’s Cigars arrives this year… although, yes, not on all platforms.

If you wanted to play it on Nintendo Switch, We are sorry to tell you that you will have to wait until 2024 (no confirmed date). Instead, the PlayStation, Xbox and PC (Steam) versions come out on November 7.

Tintin’s new adventure…in Spanish!

The new trailer for Tintin Reporter: The Pharaoh’s Cigars is now available, an adventure that will come to us completely in Spanish. That is, not only the texts will be in Spanish, but also the voices.

In the trailer we can hear what the Spanish voices of Tintin and the rest of the characters sound likea surprise that we did NOT expect.

Tintin Reporter: The Pharaoh’s Cigars has a little bit of everything: puzzles, moments of stealth, action and even driving phases… both cars and airplanes.

And that without forgetting certain more open phases, oriented towards research. As good journalists, we will have to collect clues to advance on our journey.

We remind you that the Microids and Pendulo Studios title will have two physical editions: one limited and one collector. We already know what each one includes, by the way.

And, if the collector’s edition catches your attention, you should know that at GAME it is available for pre-order before the November launch.

Tintin Reporter: Pharaoh’s Cigars will hit stores next November 7, available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam). The version for Nintendo Switch will be released sometime next year 2024.