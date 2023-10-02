Amsterdam is going to 30 km/h and this is what the city is doing.

Introducing 30 km/h from one day to the next is not easy. The transition to a slower speed within built-up areas requires some more work. Our capital is taking the lead in raising the maximum speed within built-up areas from 50 km/h to 30 km/h.

It is not inconceivable that more Dutch cities will follow suit. The ideas of dropping from 50 to 30 in the context of road safety have been in the air for some time. You’ll soon be sitting in your car, while the electric fat bikes fly around your ears left and right.

Adjustments in the city

The municipality of Amsterdam has announced what the transition to 30 km/h means. The time has come from December 8. Then the new maximum speed will come into effect. The city has started preparations from this month. There will be 5,000 (!) new traffic signs in the city. In addition, 170 traffic lights need to be readjusted. LED signs are also being adjusted: at 30 km/h a smiley and then hardening produces a sad face.

Amsterdam is also organizing a local traffic campaign with the slogan ‘We do 30 for each other’. This reminds motorists in the city that 30 is the new normal. You may already see 30 traffic signs, but you are allowed to drive 50 until December 8. You can recognize these traffic signs by a disclaimer. They all have a sticker stating that the new speed will apply from December 8. The municipality will remove the stickers during the night of December 7 to 8.

The entire city will not switch to 30, but it is true that more than 80 percent of Amsterdam will have a maximum speed of 30 km/h. There is an exception for buses and trams on a separate track: they are allowed up to 50. Premium public transport, eh?

