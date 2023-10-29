If you were shocked that Amouranth, a former Twitch star now on Kick and Onlyfans, made money in the past selling bottled farts or her bottled bath water, what’s happening now will leave you very thirsty. The influencer used to making money in the strangest ways possible has teamed up with a Polish brewery, called ‘The Order Of Yoni’, to create a new elixir for her fans directly from her vagina, a beer.

Regarding this new venture, Amouranth gave an interview to a media outlet, where he said, “I’m actually working with a beverage company. It is not mine. I’m still doing that project. There is a beer company. They are European. They want me to send them my vaginal yeast.”

Amouranth went on to tell about his new business venture saying, “Basically, like getting a Pap smear. “They want to make beer using my vaginal yeast… I guess they have the same profile.” Now you will wonder if this new aphrodisiac drink will have buyers, the answer is given by herself “It’s very funny. People will buy it for sure. “I don’t know if they’ll actually drink it, I mean they probably will.”

Origin of beer

The Order Of Yoni also explained the process behind the beer, confirming that they do not use yeast in the product, they actually use lactobacillus, which is a “type of bacteria that makes lactic acid (a substance made up of sugars found in milk and which the body also makes.) Lactobacilli usually do not cause disease, but they can cause tooth decay. They are normally found in the mouth, digestive system and vagina.”, so after drinking it you will have to brush your teeth.

At the moment, no release date has been given for this new vaginal concoction for perverts from Amouranth, but we have no doubt that if pre-sales begin, they will quickly sell out. Shark!

