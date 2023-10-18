The ammonia revolution, according to analysts, should become an indispensable part of the new energy world





How do you transform a fossil fuel-based society without economic devastation? Many professionals are wondering this, given the effects of electric in the short term. It’s hard to believe but one of the most interesting possible paths has become the reconversion of ammonia which is a polluting substance but which with some precautions could become green. Ammonia, a gas already known since ancient times and in modern times easily transformed into a liquid (thanks to slight alterations in pressure and temperature), it has long been subjected to studies to the point that it is believed it could contribute to a turning point in energy reconversion.

In Wilhelmshaven, on the North Sea, Uniper, a German state energy company based in Düsseldorf, is building one of the largest plants in the world for the conversion of the compound, made from one nitrogen and three hydrogen atoms, into green ammonia. Also Jera, one of the largest electricity producing companies in the world and which contributes to 30% of Japanese needs, wants to convert all its Japanese coal-fired power plants to fuel them with ammonia.

One of the most interesting characteristics of ammonia is its energy density, which means it can store a lot of it in a small space. Liquid hydrogen can carry about three times more energy than compressed hydrogen, one of today’s leading clean fuels. By 2030, Tokyo is expected to increase ammonia imports from the current 200,000 tons per year to 20 million.

The picture allows us to understand that in the near future we could see it used as an energy source in internal combustion engines or in gas stoves, allowing consumers to save a lot on expenses. There is even an American start-up, Amogy, which is building systems that can use ammonia, used in fertilizers, as fuel to power trucks, ships and cars, even super-fast ones.

Ocean-going ships would be fueled with ammonia. And this is no small feat given that maritime transport produces around 2% of global CO2 emissions, almost as much as the entire economy of Germany. The boilers of all coal-fired power plants should also be upgraded: to work by burning ammonia.

According to the Royal Society, the world’s oldest body of scientists and researchers, “the production of green ammonia could offer further options for the transition to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions”.

If states invested massively in the sector, the prospect of a global reconversion of the energy system in 10 years would arise.

But there are two sets of problems to solve. The first is represented by costs: it will not be easy to produce large quantities of ammonia at low prices, given that the sector is currently a niche. The second is safety: ammonia is a toxic gas and an optimal and systematic reconversion is therefore necessary which guarantees, 100%, every possible loss. But above all, the co-combustion of coal with ammonia is a process still in the experimental phase which, if it turns out to work and is economically sustainable, would set in motion a true ecological revolution.to. Takeo Kikkawa, professor at the International University of Japan, confirmed to the Bloomberg agency some of these sector dynamics that must be overcome.

But it all depends on the industrial use. If public funding began to be directed towards the sector then the problems would have a good chance of being overcome, allowing a paradigm shift to the current model based on fossil fuels or on a particularly expensive and elitist electric vehicle.

Subscribe to the newsletter