Suara.com – Ammar Zoni is certain to complete his sentence for the narcotics abuse case on October 9 2023. The artist’s legal team has confirmed this.

“Yes (free on October 9 2023),” said Ammar Zoni’s lawyer, Abdullah Emile Oemar when confirmed, Saturday (7/10/2023).

According to calculations by Ammar Zoni’s team of lawyers, the artist should have been out of prison on October 5. However, there are differences in the calculations between Ammar’s team of lawyers and the prosecutor’s office and prison. “We should have been free on the 5th (October),” said Abdullah Emile Oemar.

Details about Ammar Zoni’s release are planned to be announced only after Irish Bella’s husband is released. However, there is no information yet whether this 30 year old actor will be present to give a statement or not. “God willing, Asar will end on Monday,” said Abdullah.

As is known, Ammar Zoni was involved in another drug abuse case after being arrested by South Jakarta Metro Police Narcotics Unit investigators at his residence in the Sentul area, Bogor, West Java on March 8 2023.

Initially, investigators first arrested Ammar Zoni’s driver, Mustaqim and his friend Rahmat Hidayat after buying methamphetamine in the Ragunan area, Jakarta. From there, information was obtained that the 1.04 gram methamphetamine purchased for IDR 1 million was Ammar’s order.

Ammar Zoni was sentenced to 7 months in prison by the South Jakarta District Court on September 26 2023. In the verdict, Ammar’s sentence was calculated from the start of his arrest.

Ammar Zoni was previously caught in a drug case in 2017. He was arrested by the Central Jakarta Metro Police Narcotics Unit for possession of a jar of marijuana.

