The artist involved in the drug case Ammar Zoni will be released from prison on Thursday (3/9/2023). Irish Bella is said to have not yet confirmed that she will accompany her husband out of prison.

Ammar Zoni’s attorney, Abdullah Emile Oemar, ensured that his client would only be invited by his brother and father.

When he was about to leave prison, Ammar Zoni admitted that he was nervous about meeting his family, including his wife Iristh Bella.

“I can’t confirm yet (whether Irish Bella will come to pick me up) but it’s possible that my sister and father,” he said, quoted from the YouTube account cumicumi,

Also read: The issue of a Cabinet Reshuffle is getting louder, it is said that the Democratic Party will get a ministerial seat

Meanwhile, regarding rumors that his client’s marriage to Irish Bella would end, the attorney confirmed that this was not true.

The rumor that Ammar Zoni would be sued for divorce after leaving prison on Thursday (3/10/2023) was never discussed by Irish Bella.

It was previously rumored that Irish Bella would sue her husband for divorce after Ammar Zoni was released from prison on Thursday.

Later, Irish Bella was still asking about her husband’s free time.

Irish Bella has also been waiting for her husband’s freedom.

Also read: Beat the quality of BRI Liga 1, the 2023 U-17 World Cup will use this advanced technology

“Until today, Bella contacted me to find out, just like you all want to know when Ammar will be free.” he said looking at the squid’s YouTube account.

“So he was also waiting for Ammar to be free, he also kept asking me about Ammar’s freedom,” he continued.

Abdullah also confirmed that Irish Bella had never conveyed her desire to end the marriage.

“To this day, I emphasize once again, no Bella has said anything like that, to this day she still contacts me,” said Abdullah Emile Oemar previously.

Abdullah emphasized that the news regarding the divorce suit was incorrect information.

“Information about whether there are rumors about whether he wants to divorce or not, God willing,” he added.