Ammar Zoni has just been a guest star on Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast. On that occasion, Ammar Zoni also talked about his activities after being released from prison due to a drug case.

Ammar Zoni admitted that he is currently recovering from drugs. The 1993-born actor also tries to continue living his days full of meaning with his family.

“Currently, my recovery starts from waking up and how can these days go for the family,” said Ammar Zoni, as quoted from Deddy Corbuzier’s YouTube channel on Thursday (19/10/2023).

Ammar Zoni is doing his best to change for the sake of his sick father, Irish Bella, and his baby. He also admitted that he was willing to earn a living regardless of the type of work for the sake of his family.

However, interestingly, Ammar Zoni seems to prefer to earn a living by being an online motorbike taxi driver rather than going back to filming. Apparently he had his own fears about having to return to filming.

“For the father who is sick, for Ireland, for the wife and children, if you work in anything that could be a job, even if the rough term is Gr*b, so just do it like that,” explained Ammar Zoni.

Ammar Zoni currently admits that he is afraid of filming because it might be a way for him to return to using drugs. He admitted that he could be triggered to use drugs again in certain environments.

“It’s like that if I have to, because I don’t want to be horrified, if I shoot again, for example in quotes, I will meet an environment like that,” continued Ammar Zoni. (Sekar Anindyah Lamase)

