Biotechnologies, Amgen completes the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics for 27.8 billion dollars: a step towards the cure of rare diseases

The American company Amgen, a global point of reference in the biotechnology segment, has completed the acquisition of the Irish Horizon Therapeutics for a total amount of approximately 27.8 billion dollars, equal to an equivalent value of 116.5 dollars per share. The transaction allows Amgen to expand its portfolio with a range of drugs dedicated to the treatment of rare diseases, explains a note. The group expects “a positive impact on the return per share starting from 2024” and hopes to “update the forecasts for the year 2023 during the communications on the third quarter results”.

“It’s an important moment for us,” he says the president and CEO of Amgen, Robert A. Bradway: “We welcome Horizon employees to Amgen and begin working together to respond to the needs of critically ill patients. With the integration of Horizon we give new impetus to our core business and we further strengthen Amgen’s leadership across a broader range of therapeutic areas.”

Comments Lauri Lindgren, president and CEO of Amgen in Italy: “This acquisition marks the beginning of a new and exciting phase for Amgen and Horizon, which will lead us to explore new avenues to bring unprecedented therapeutic solutions to patients suffering from rare diseases and We look forward to working with the Horizon team in Italy and combining our areas of expertise.”

The operation, we read in the note, will lead to “synergies in Research and Development and production: Amgen, recognized for its excellence in biologics R&D and manufacturing, will expand the growth potential of Horizon’s treatments and portfolio while driving continued innovation.” Finally, the acquisition confirms the “continuous investment in innovation”: with the operation “Amgen strengthens its pipeline of first-quality drugs to develop innovative therapies that are ‘game-changers'”.

From a strategic and financial point of view, the acquisition will produce for Amgen, in addition to an increase in turnover, “significant consequences including a increase in cash flows which will allow the strengthening of investments in innovation, will strengthen the company’s financial structure and access to the capital market.”

