American scientist Douglas McCauley, along with his colleagues, invented a warning system that ensures the protection of endangered whales from collisions with passing ships.

The new system is based on recording the sounds of nearby whales via buoys and drones, then large cargo ships are alerted to the whereabouts of these whales, and all these ships that receive the warning have to do is slow down their speed.

The system’s creator believes that as climate change affects whale migration patterns and schedules, tools like Whale Safe may become more important in protecting them.

According to numbers and statistics, collisions with ships are the main cause of whale death in large areas of the world’s seas and oceans, because whales always swim near the surface.

Researchers say that there are multiple risks threatening whales, the most important of which is shipping traffic, especially if we know that since the year 2000, container traffic in global ports has nearly quadrupled, not to mention the leakage of more than 8 million metric tons of plastic into the oceans every year as part of shocking and staggering numbers. Not to mention the fishing industry’s operations that deplete marine life in the deep ocean.

In this regard, Professor at the University of California, Douglas Macauley, said in his interview with the program “the morningOn Sky News Arabia:

The main reason for the death of whales is due to the collision of ships of transport companies with them. The new warning system that was invented is considered a way to protect whales from extinction. The innovative system uses artificial intelligence technologies. The locations of whales are determined through the process of recording their sounds in the oceans and sending their location to nearby ships and shipping companies so that they avoid colliding with these whales. When ships passing through the oceans reduce their speed to allow whales to cross, the use of fuel is reduced, and thus the emission of toxic gases is reduced, and thus the environment is protected. Industry and science companies can work together to protect whales from extinction and protect the environment at the same time.