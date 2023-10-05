He publisher Raw Fury and the developer Out of the Blue Games have announced the release date of American Arcadia, a cinematic puzzle game that combines 2.5D platforming with first-person gameplay. It will be available from November 15th are PCvia Steam. For the occasion, a was published new trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news.

This is the description of the game from the Steam page:

Tune in to the frequencies of American Arcadia, the most popular reality television show in the world! In this retro-futuristic 70s metropolis all the citizens live among luxuries and comforts… and are completely unaware that they are being filmed live every hour of every day!

So escape the real world, sit back and enjoy the most dangerous competition ever aired, where a drop in popularity comes with the greatest cost of all: death.

INTRODUCING TREVOR

Trevor Hills is the classic everyman, ordinary, like many others. He is more than happy with his simple life as a office worker. Unfortunately, this doesn’t make him very popular with the people he really matters, the viewers of American Arcadia, and he books him for a one-way trip to execution, unless he escapes.

Luckily for him, Trevor has someone to help him.

WE INTRODUCE ANGELA

Angela Solano works as a prop technician for American Arcadia, and is determined to make sure Trevor makes it out of Arcadia alive. Helping him from the outside, she uses her technical skill and his ingenuity to manipulate the world around him, clearing his path to freedom.

But neither Angela nor Trevor expect that this escape will become a journey full of surprises, twists and lies.

TWO EXPERIENCES, ONE GAME

Control two different characters in two different worlds as you experience Trevor’s escape in 2.5D platformer sections and help him as Angela in first-person hacking gameplay. Only if they work together will they have any chance of defeating the corporation they are fighting against!

FROM THE STUDIO AUTHOR OF “CALL OF THE SEA“

After telling a story of love and loss in the 1930s South Pacific, the developers of Out of the Blue have created an entirely new experience set in a world full of mysteries and twists.

Play in a layered narrative with the unmistakable artistic and refined touch of an award-winning studio with acting veterans Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man 1 and 2, Call of the Sea), Krizia Bajos (Cyberpunk 2077, League of Legends), Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Call of the Sea) and others who bring the characters and the entire world to life.

Below you can see the trailer announcing the release date of the game.