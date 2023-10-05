American Arcadia, the new game from the Spanish studio Out of the Blue, the creators of Call of the Sea, announces a release date in November on PC.

Out of the Blue Gamesa Spanish studio that received great recognition with Call of the Sea, confirms the release date of its new video game, American Arcadia. And he arrives soon: we will have him November 15 on PC (Steam).

American Arcadie is an action, platform and puzzle game set in a reality television show in the 70swhich will be noticed in everything: the look and clothes of the protagonists, the sets, the cameras…

It couldn’t be a more different choice than that of Call of the Seaa game set on a lost tropical island full of mysteries with an explorer in the 1930s.

But it won’t be the only difference: if Call of the Sea was a first-person narrative adventure with puzzles, American Arcadia is very different… and at the same time very similar. We explain it to you.

American Arcadia may be one of the most original games of the year, and it will have a demo next week

American Arcadie will have a very different perspective. Although it has first-person sections, there are also 2.5D platforming parts. Combine those two views with platforms and puzzles.

What the two Out of the Blue games will be similar to is in the narrative and its cinematic aspect, and in the mystery of a dark secret behind the apparent perfect life of this “show the Truman“, a retro-futuristic utopia from the 70s that promises a life of luxury and comfort.

The inhabitants of Arcadia are unaware that they live in a reality show, and having low popularity… means death. One of these simple people, Trevor Hills, will rebel against his fate helped by Angela Solano, a repentant program worker.

Are you interested? Well although American Arcadia It comes out on November 15, for now only on PC (Steam), next week, From October 9 to 16, a demo will be available at Steam Next Fest.