Although there are gaming laptops with an RTX 4050 or higher, the cheapest ones do not usually go below 850 euros when they are on sale. However, if you don’t mind lowering the graphic quality in the most demanding games to improve performance, you can always buy a computer that has an RTX 3050 Ti. They tend to be much more affordable and offer good performance when playing in Full HD.

Lenovo has been betting on the gaming laptop market for a few years and It has some very interesting equipment.. For example, you can now buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 for 749 on Amazon. If we take into account that it usually has a recommended price of 999 euros, it can be yours for 250 euros less (25% discount). It’s not the all-time low, but almost.

This laptop is quite balanced in terms of technical specifications. What’s more, if you finally get it you can play titles like Forza Motorsport and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Leaving aside everything related to gaming, it is worth mentioning the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 It is also suitable for work. By the way, It comes with Windows 11 Homeso you won’t have to buy the license separately.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS displaya processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB M.2 SSD, a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, x1 HDMI, x1 Ethernet, x 22 USB 3.2 type A Gen1, x1 USB type C, x1 headphone and microphone combo jack, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. As you can see, it is a very complete laptop in every way.

Although there are many gaming laptops for less than 750 euros, There are few that measure up to the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6, hence it is an offer that you cannot miss if you are looking for a cheap laptop to play with. This team surprises with its good performance, whether playing or working. Regarding the latter, it can handle demanding tasks by having a high-performance processor and a dedicated graphics card. Now, don’t expect great battery life while gaming. His thing is to play with the laptop connected to the power.

