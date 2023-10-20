Among the most precious hardware for PC gamers, in addition to RAM and CPUs, are graphics cards, which the better power they have, the better performance they will present in our favorite games. And the more powerful they are, obviously their price is higher, which is why the recent news from AMD has surprised many, after announcing its new RX 6750 GRE GPUs, which offer performance comparable to expensive models, but at a price affordable.

Cards consisting of two models, with different memory configurations. These are the RX 6750 GRE 10 GB, priced at $269, and the RX 6750 GRE 12 GB, which sells for $289. Hardware that, as indicated, are not exactly an evolution of the brand’s Radeon RX 6700 line, but are practically the same, but with improvements in efficiency thanks to advances in manufacturing. Bet that comes while AMD competes again against NVIDIA in various segments of the card market, this launch being one that manages to attract the attention of gamers looking for a good option in relation to quality-price.

You can read: Desperate user asks for help to stop excessive accumulation of dust inside their PC, and they all conclude that it would be best to move house.

The 10 GB RX 6750 GRE, which is an improved version of the conventional RX 6700, delivers a slightly higher frequency of 15 MHz and a 5W reduction in total consumption. It has 36 AMD RDNA2 computing units, 36 RT accelerators for ray tracing, a maximum frequency of 2450 MHz and a 160-bit memory bus, with a consumption of 170 W. It offers outstanding performance, exceeding 135 fps in Counter -Strike 2, 104 fps in Elden Ring, 81 fps in The Witcher 3 and 67 fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, all at 1440p resolution.

The RX 6750 GRE 12 GB, for its part, is similar to the RX 6700 XT with the same frequency but slightly higher, although without improvements in consumption. This variant houses 40 AMD RDNA2 compute units, 40 RT accelerators, reaches a maximum frequency of 2581 MHz, has a 192-bit memory bus and a consumption of 230 W. It also offers exceptional performance, exceeding 139 fps in Counter -Strike 2, 124 fps in Elden Ring, 94 fps in The Witcher 3 and 79 fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at 1440p.

Improved cards compared to their predecessors, which will be sold at a cheaper price than these, but despite their potential, will have a limitation linked to their availability. This is because they will initially be available in the Asian market, although some manufacturers are expected to offer them in pre-assembled systems in Europe and America. GPUs that can be especially attractive for those who want to upgrade their equipment, since they offer almost identical performance to more expensive models, being even superior in some games.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord