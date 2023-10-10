We are witnessing firsthand an unprecedented rise in artificial intelligence (AI). Here, Big Tech is fighting to have a leading role in an emerging industry that promises to be key to the future of humanity and that, consequently, has the potential to produce enormous economic benefits if they manage to arrive in time.

One of the companies that most benefited from this reality is NVIDIA. Those led by Jensen Huang are responsible for a large part of the advanced computing solutions that give life to AI models such as GPT-3.5, the heart of OpenAI’s famous ChatGPT chatbot. And they do it with an unbeatable hardware and software proposal.

AMD also wants a piece of the pie

During the first quarter of this year we learned that Microsoft, OpenAI’s strategic partner, would update part of its Azure data centers with the latest from NVIDIA, specifically with the H100 GPUs. And, just like Redmond, many other companies have flocked to NVIDIA, bringing it extraordinary profits.

With NVIDIA reaching $1 trillion in market capitalization and selling more AI chips than anyone else, many are wondering where AMD has been. The firm behind consumer Radeon graphics has not been especially active in the world of AI, but it seems unwilling to miss the train of innovation.

AMD announced this Tuesday that it will buy a firm specialized in AI called Nod.ai, although it has not revealed how much money this move will cost. “The addition of Nod.ai will bring to AMD an experienced team that has developed a technology of leading software in the industry that accelerates the implementation of AI solutions,” the company said.

NVIDIA H100

The idea, they explain, is that Nod.ai’s open source software will enhance the AI-optimized solutions offered with AMD Instinct, Ryzen, EPYC, Versal and Radeon hardware. This move also responds to an AMD strategy that seeks to offer a more dynamic open software ecosystem for customers.

As we can see, AMD has a wide catalog of high-performance computing products. In fact, its hardware is even present in Frontier, the supercomputer most powerful in the world and in several data centers dedicated to training AI models, but their proposals do not seem to be as successful as those of NVIDIA.

We have to wait to find out how this acquisition will evolve and what AMD’s next moves will be to confront NVIDIA. As time goes by we will know if they will be successful. For now, the bets related to everything that has to do with algorithms seem to not stop.

Images: AMD | rawpixel.com

