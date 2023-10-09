Massimo Ambrosini, former AC Milan midfielder and now sports commentator, spoke about his new role after playing football

Massimo Ambrosiniformer midfielder of Milan and today a sports commentator, spoke about his post-career in the world of football. After a militancy of 17 seasons, of which 15 consecutive at Milan and then the Fiorentina parenthesis, the former midfielder became a commentator and commentator. ‘Ambro’ spoke about it to Alessandro Alciato.

“I’ve always liked talking about football, but at the beginning I wasn’t very credible due to my past at Milan. I always said what I thought, and maybe the fan could feel betrayed in some way. I don’t like saying things just to convenience, I criticized and praised when it was right to do so, and that’s fine with me. Being an opinion writer is difficult, you have to always know how to speak with full knowledge of the facts, I think it’s not something that anyone can do.” READ ALSO: Milan, Maignan and the expulsion. Controversy of a less than objective criticism