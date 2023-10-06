Massimo Ambrosini, former AC Milan midfielder and now sports commentator, spoke about his abrupt farewell to the Rossoneri in 2013

Massimo Ambrosiniformer midfielder of Milan and now a sports commentator, recounted his farewell to the Devil, which took place in the summer 2013after a militancy of 17 seasons, of which 15 consecutive. ‘Ambro’ spoke about it to ‘Radio Serie A’.

Milan, Ambrosini talks about his farewell to the Rossoneri

“There was careless management. It’s right that they thought high, I was 37 years old. But it is also right that they communicated it differently and perhaps they realized it. And maybe even the aftermath… could have been given greater importance than what was given to me“.