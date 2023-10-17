The Aquaman 2 movie has not exactly had a very quiet filming. And actress Amber Heard has been partly to blame for this.

It’s time to talk about Amber Heard’s controversial changes in Aquaman 2. The long-awaited sequel to the King of Atlantis has generated a lot of controversy due to the changes made to the character of Mera in the next DC Comics film. These adjustments could have both positive and negative implications for the development of the plot. And, of course, the changes are going to have an impact on the resulting narrative.

Amber Heard’s figure has made headlines in recent years due to the legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In 2018, the Aquaman 2 actress wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she indirectly accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence. The Jack Sparrow actor in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, in turn, sued his ex-partner for defamation. This is what led to a very media trial in 2022. Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of Johnny Depp.

Mera’s reduced scenes in the sequel

After the trial, questions arose about whether it would have any impact on the paper of Amber Heard como Mera en Aquaman 2. Since filming on the film had already concluded, replacing it would have been an expensive and lengthy process. However, a report from Variety suggested that several scenes with the actress were cut from the film and her role was significantly reduced. All this despite previous statements suggesting otherwise. Although her involvement has been reduced, this could lead to more interesting storylines with Arthur Curry.

There has been speculation about how much of Amber Heard’s performance we will see in Aquaman 2. Director James Wan told Entertainment Weekly that the actress’s role had already been reduced before the trial, expressing his interest in focusing on Arthur and Orm and describing the sequel as “an action-adventure movie about a great friendship.” . However, Variety shared that “at least two scenes with Heard” were removed. One of which was supposedly a fight between Mera and Black Manta. And the other a romantic scene between her and the King of Atlantis, played by Jason Momoa.

The narrative of the second installment will focus on the two brothers

Although Amber Heard played a prominent role in the first installment, his supporting role in Aquaman 2 could benefit the main character. In the trailer, it is revealed that Arthur is now a father, as well as being a husband and king of Atlantis. With Mera taking a backseat, Arthur will take on parental responsibilities himself, leading to an intriguing arc for his character. He used to evade responsibility from her, and now he must face it head-on as father and king. Without Mera, this gives him more independence and opportunities to demonstrate her heroism.

Unfortunately, the Aquaman 2 production It was not an easy road, as numerous stories have emerged about problems behind the scenes. Furthermore, reactions from early test screenings were not encouraging. According to The Direct, which compiled several reviews of these screenings, the initial consensus on Amber Heard’s film holds the following. “She is boring. It’s not as good as the first installment. And it is possibly one of the worst films in the DC Extended Universe.” Of course, early reactions don’t always reflect general public opinion.