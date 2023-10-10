Amazon has a wide range of e-book readers that we can choose from depending on what we want or what we need or what we are looking to give away. Whether or not you want it to be waterproof, for example, or if you want it to connect to the Internet via mobile data and not just WiFi or if you are looking for an e-book with adjustable warm light or not.

Amazon Kindle

Amazon’s most basic model is the classic Kindle in its 2022 version and you can get it now for less than 100 euros if you are looking for a light and cheap ereader. With electronic ink and comfortable to read in any situation, it allows weeks of autonomy on a single charge and has a six-inch high-resolution 300 dpi screen. It is comfortable, light and practical if you are looking for something basic but that meets what you need.

Kindle Paperwhite

The most balanced and recommended model is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. Not only does it offer us weeks of autonomy on a single charge, but it has all kinds of advantages. A virtually borderless screen with 6.8 inches and adjustable warm light. A comfortable design without reflections and that does not strain the eyes. Another advantage is that it is a waterproof model with IPX8 certification so you can take it everywhere and use it on the beach or in the pool without worrying but also if you want to read in the bathtub.

It has a price of 134 euros in the model with advertising and without Kindle Unlimited or we can pay ten euros more if we want to remove ads from the Amazon Kindle. Now on offer for a limited time and an excellent purchase that will allow us to have three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited to read millions of eBooks whenever and wherever you want.

Kindle Oasis

If you want a much larger e-book reader with more options, the Kindle oasis is an option that you can also find with a 13% discount during Amazon’s Prime sale days. A screen of seven inches and borderless front design, adjustable warm light, automatic screen rotation, page turning buttons…

Everything you need if you want a larger ereader and with a better screen than the previous ones. In addition, it allows storage of up to 32 GB for millions of titles.

Kindle Scribe

And the latest to arrive in the Kindle family is the Scribe model that not only allows us to read but also write, take notes, draw or have our own notebooks. Without leaving aside the advantages of electronic ink, the Kindle Scribe is a digital notebook with 10.2 inch screen and with a pencil included that will allow us all kinds of options. It is available in several available storage versions and allows you to write down what you want and save the documents in PDF files that you can transfer to any other device.

The battery has weeks of autonomy and has the same advantages as other devices in the range: adjustable warm light, borderless front design… Of course, it is not waterproof.

Whichever you choose, you can buy a new Amazon Kindle on sale if you are a Prime user and want to save by having all your books stored on a small, manageable screen.

And if you don’t want to miss a single Amazon Fall Prime Day deal, you can check out the best discounted products on October 10 before the Prime Deal Party ends.