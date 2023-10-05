Amazon usually surprises us with interesting offers on its line of its own products when it launches new updates to them, with the aim of freeing itself from its stock. However, this time it has also done the same with the latest version of the current Kindle, its best-selling e-book. Which, now, can be yours for €99.99. We tell you how to buy it.

Electronic books present a large number of advantages for all literature lovers. Among them, in addition to a much more attractive price on a large number of titles, also the possibility of traveling with dozens of books inside without having to carry their weight, with the only concern of charging the device’s battery. every several weeks, depending on our reading pace.

Now, Amazon has put the company’s best-selling e-book reader on sale: the 2022 Kindle. A compact ebook, with a 6-inch screen, 16 GB storage and an autonomy that promises a long duration depending on the number of hours of light we use. All this at a price of 99.99 euros, compared to the usual €109.99. Of course, if we want it we will have to hurry, since The offer ends next October 12 at 8:59 AM.

High resolution screen and USB-C

Now, the Kindle comes with a high-resolution screen, which allows us to enjoy our reading to the fullest. In addition, an integrated front light has been incorporated that helps us to continue progressing with our books in any circumstance, regardless of whether we want to read during the day or at night. Its dark mode, which can be activated from the control panel, is perfect to accompany us at any time and offer us an excellent reading experience. And, furthermore, by having an anti-reflective treatment, we will be able to read replicating a sensation very similar to that of traditional books.

When we travel, carrying a large number of cables can be a real challenge. Now, this 2022 Kindle arrives with a USB-C charging port. With a single charge, we can read for up to six weeks. Although, as we have previously mentioned, its autonomy will be determined by the number of hours of use we make of the device.

Syncing books is very simple

One of the most common doubts on the part of all users when considering the purchase of an e-book reader refers to the way in which we will be able to buy and download the books. To do this, we can use the store that the Kindle has integrated, in which we only need a WiFi connection to be able to access and buy those titles in which we are interested. Or download the books from our smartphone, add them to the official Kindle application that is available for iOS and Android and as soon as our Kindle connects to the internet, it will synchronize all the titles.

Remember that, if you are interested in buying this device, Amazon has already announced that it will only maintain the offer until next October 12 at 8:59 AM. Anticipate and buy one of the best-rated devices from the e-commerce giant. Now, for €99.99 it can be yours.