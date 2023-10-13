Despite all the problems of the first season, Amazon already has a plan to solve The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Amazon is going to save The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The fantasy series will find its redemption in a time jump that will take place in the second season. This comes after a debut that generated divided opinions. The first season, partly enigmatic, is set millennia before the events narrated by JRR Tolkien in his famous trilogy. The story features Galadriel as a young warrior, Elrond as a budding political analyst, and a species of proto-Hobbits who lead a nomadic agrarian existence. Crucially, it explored the hostilities between Númenor and Middle-earth, the return of Sauron the Deceiver and the creation of the famous power alliances.

A first season full of interesting twists at the end

The plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It was enriched with a profusion of characters, plot threads and key events that required careful attention, forcing the series to condense centuries into a handful of episodes. At the close of the first season of the Amazon series:

The Elves tricked the Dwarves into mining mithril. Sauron, disguised as King of the Southern Lands, revealed himself to Galadriel. Hundreds of Men and Elves died in the attempt to stop the spread of the Orcs through the Southern Lands.

Although the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon laid the foundations for Tolkienian stories that lead to long-awaited events, configuring the history of Middle-earth in the Second and Third Ages, the second season requires a time jump to make them more fluid and easier to follow.

Why does a time jump make sense as a “salvation” for the series?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already resorted to time compression in its first season. AND The narratives of the second season will benefit from this new time jump. It is difficult to specify how much time has passed in the series, since decades pass in the blink of an eye for the inhabitants of Middle-earth with the greatest longevity, such as the Elves and the Númenóreans. What seems to happen in a handful of episodes actually spans hundreds of years in Tolkien’s The Silmarillion. That book is the greatest source of fragmentary inspiration for the Amazon series.

By introducing a time jump in the second season, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may answer big questions related to Mordor. This will give Sauron time to establish his base of operations, the Elves to devote themselves to the forge and leave Halbrand behind, and Númenor to venture further down a dark path. The inhabitants of the Southlands require a period of time to resettle. And the Dwarves need time to mine mithril and stir up the Balrog. Likewise, the Stranger, who has barely had time to act, has yet to reach Rhun.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looks to the future on Amazon

Everything in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon happens quickly due to temporal compression, foreign to casual fans unfamiliar with the order of events in Tolkien’s Second Age. This era spans around 3,500 years, with the key events of the first season situated at its center. For example, we are shown Celebrimbor being tricked by Sauron into forging the rings in the year 1500. All this at the same time that Elendil and Isildur are alive in the series. Even though they should be separated by another 1500 years of age.

Characters and events in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had to come together quickly to tell certain stories effectively, without the series feeling like it was going on for too long. A time jump will allow Númenor to be visualized as a fully consolidated and even more sinister military power. And to a colonized Middle Earth, without having to invest time in establishing these plot elements. It will also resolve certain pacing issues in the Amazon series. And it will concentrate the focus of the series on the most momentous events of the Second Age.