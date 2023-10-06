If you have always thought that your neighbor is a little extraterrestrial, now you will have the opportunity to prove it. Video him with your Ring doorbell camera, and you could win a million dollars.

Los aliens are back in fashion, so Amazon has come up with the fun idea of give a million dollars to whoever videotapes onethrough the camera of your Ring brand’s smart doorbells and alarms.

And to give a little seriousness to the contest “Ring’s million-dollar search for aliens”, the jury will be astrobiologist Jacob Haqq Misrad, who will judge whether the guy dressed in the green suit… sorry, if the alien who appears in the videos, is it real or not.

To be worthy of the important award, The video must show scientific evidence that it is a real extraterrestrialor from an alien artifact or ship.

On the hunt for aliens with the Ring doorbell

We live in a strange spiral of increasing interest in the UFO phenomenon, despite the fact that the evidence of its existence is the same as always: zero.

But NASA’s decision to study these phenomena scientifically, and disconcerting initiatives, such as the presentation in the Mexican Congress of Deputies of two alleged alien mummies, have triggered interest in this phenomenon:

The truth is that there have never been as many cameras as there are now, everyone has one on their phone, so if there is a time to “hunt” an alien that is exploring our planet, there are more possibilities now than 50 years ago…

Ring smart doorbells and alarms have indoor and outdoor cameras, so they can record what’s happening on the street. Your video will only be accepted into the “Ring’s Million Dollar Search for Aliens” contest if it is submitted directly from a Ring device.

As Amazon knows perfectly well that the contest, as it is planned, will be void, it offers an alternative: a $500 gift voucher for the best alien costume or makeup video.

The possibility of win a million dollars by recording an alien with Ring doorbell cameras and smart alarms, it’s very tempting. You have until November 3 to “hunt” one, although it is a contest only for the United States.