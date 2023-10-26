When we think about big technology companies that are investing tons of money in artificial intelligence (AI), names like OpenAI, Microsoft y Google. But there are other companies like Amazon that have also been betting on this type of technology that almost everyone talks about for several years.

The relationship between the e-commerce giant and AI goes back a long time. Algorithms are an essential part of your search, recommendation and advertising systems. At a logistical level, they also play a very important role, which has allowed it to achieve high levels of efficiency. But what about the famous generative AI?

Amazon increases its commitment to generative AI

The company led by Andy Jassy has been making some very interesting moves so as not to be left out of the new generative career. It has been betting on powering its own cloud computing system, AWS, and even announced investments in OpenAI competitor Antrophic.

But now is when we are starting to see the first results of their efforts. After announcing an AI that will generate product review summaries, the firm has launched an AI image generator integrated into the advertising platform for sellers. The idea is to raise the quality of your marketing campaigns.





The Amazon Ads Image Builder

Coming soon, merchants who use Amazon Ads to schedule ads on Amazon will be able to improve your product images without using third-party tools. Focusing on the example of the cover image, they could change the empty background of the toaster for a lifestyle one.

As the company explains, they wanted to make this functionality very simple. So once you have selected the products you want to work with, you simply have to click on Generate so that the model automatically generates funds according to the context. For example, a toaster on the kitchen counter.





The Amazon Ads Image Builder Interface

In case users wish to give a touch of personalization to the generated images, as we can see in the screenshot above, they can also use small textual descriptions (prompts) to improve the visual composition of images. For example: “product on a kitchen counter with plants in the background.”

As we can see, Amazon has not come out to compete directly with mass-reach models, such as DALL·E, MidJourney or Stable Diffusion. On the contrary, it has opted for a contained generative proposal aimed at the market where it is king. This, however, does not mean that we do not see some much more ambitious bet.

Images: Amazon

